WBTV Sports Overtime: Ashbrook is #1 in the state but wants even more

What a season it has been for the girls basketball team at Ashbrook.

They are off to a 20-0 start and are the #1 3A team in the state of North Carolina.

Two years ago, they only lost 2 games with the second defeat coming in the western regional finals.

This edition of the Green Wave aims to finish the business in 2018.

For more on Ashbrook, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

