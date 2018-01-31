Man wanted in Salisbury Family Dollar armed robbery

Police in Salisbury are asking for the public's help locating a man they believe robbed a local store on Tuesday.

Richard Macon Dunn, 32, is wanted on warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials said the robbery happened at a Family Dollar store in Salisbury but did not give further details.

Investigators have not said what evidence led to Dunn being named as a suspect.

Dunn, of Lexington, NC, is described as a white male, 6'3" tall and 215 lbs. He has a mustache and a goatee and wears glasses, which police say could be broken on the right side.

He was last seen driving a black Ford Fusion with NC plate ELY-1280.

Police ask anyone who sees Dunn not to approach him, but to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333, Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, or online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

Police say Dunn may also be facing similar charges in other counties.

