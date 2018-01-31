'Odor' forces American Airlines flight to return to Charlotte

A flight attendant went to the hospital after an American Airlines flight en route to Punta Canta returned to Charlotte Wednesday due to an odor in the cabin.

American Airlines says the odor struck around 12:30 p.m. on American Airlines flight 1965, an Airbus 330. The plane, carrying 183 passengers and 10 crew, was over Georgia at the time.

The plane left Charlotte around 11:43 a.m.

American Airlines says the plane landed safely at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 1:30 p.m.

One flight attendant was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, the airline says. Two passengers were evaluated and cleared.

The flight was scheduled to re-depart at 3:45 p.m. from Gate D10.

