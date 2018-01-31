Bullied swan hatches babies, mystery father finally revealed

It’s a huge week at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail. Ginny, the rare black swan who mysteriously ended up with fertilized eggs, is finally a mom.

All six of her eggs have finally hatched, revealing beautiful and healthy cygnets.

Carolina Waterfowl posted Thursday morning that "all six babies are healthy and thriving and Ginny is happy."

Ginny came to CWR from a hoarding situation. Volunteers at the rescue hoped Ginny would make friends with the other black swans, and possibly form a bond. That didn’t happen. In fact, quite the opposite did.

The other swans would have nothing to do with her. They bullied her and aggressively chased her away from the group.

She retreated into the barn and started building a nest. Volunteers were surprised to find six eggs in Ginny’s nest were actually fertilized with tiny babies growing inside.

The group set up a live camera that has been viewed more than 15 million times in a week. The story of the lonely swan went viral.

Wednesday morning, on the exact day of Ginny’s “due date,” the shells began to crack and tiny beaks broke through.

As of lunch-time, three cygnets had hatched. Their births brought much joy to the volunteers at the rescue, as well as millions of followers on social media. The births have also helped settle the mystery of who the dad might be.

CWR Director Jennifer Gordon says it appears the babies might belong to another black swan, Diablo.

It's a bit of scandal in the tiny swan community at CWR, as Diablo’s chosen mate is also currently nesting on her own set of eggs.

That makes Ginny somewhat of a side-swan, and she’ll likely be a single mom to her babies.

But it’s a happy ending for the bird who couldn’t find any friends, so she found a way to make her own.

For more information, or to help with “child support” as Gordon calls it, check out Carolina Waterfowl Rescue on Facebook.

