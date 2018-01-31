Confused about Charlotte’s dockless bike shares? This app wants to help you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Katherine Peralta | The Charlotte Observer) - You may have noticed that Charlotte has had an influx of new dockless bike-share companies rolling into its neighborhoods in recent months.

Now, a free mobile app called Transit aims to help riders find the most convenient transportation options near them. Transit offers a bird’s eye view of the dockless bikes integrated with nearby transportation options, including CATS, Uber and B-cycle, a spokesman told the Observer this week.

The app’s trip planner functionality lets riders compare how long a trip will take, but it doesn’t allow them to buy passes and unlock dockless bikes.

The Transit app has been available in Charlotte for a few years for CATS, and launched last week for the dockless bikeshares Spin and Ofo. It’s not yet available for Charlotte’s other two dockless programs, Limebike and Mobike, however.

“At this time, we cannot include other providers because of their technical limitations, which we hope they can resolve soon,” spokesman Stephen Miller said.

The app launched with support for dockless bikeshares in October in Seattle and Washington, D.C. It is available on iPhones and Androids, according to its website.

Dockless bike-share companies have drawn swift criticism since entering the Charlotte market last fall. Residents have complained that they look abandoned and are often scattered in random places that obscure walkways.