Child killed in Albemarle wreck involving Dept. of Corrections vehicle

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Stanly County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, the deadly crash happened on Anderson Grove Church Road near Sunview Lane around 3:30 p.m. A Department of Corrections vehicle was involved in the crash, police said.

It is unclear whether any charges will be filed.

The victim's name has not been released. Police said an investigation is underway as officers "attempt to reconstruct the wreck."

No other details were released.

