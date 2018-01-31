Statesville man accused of sexually assaulting teen

A 25-year-old Iredell County man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen on multiple occasions.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Colby Eugene Duncan, of Statesville, was charged with four felony counts of statutory rape of a child and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child.

Deputies say a report was filed on Nov.17 stating that Duncan allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old. The alleged victim said the assaults occurred between October 2017 and November 2017, deputies said.

Duncan was arrested on Tuesday, deputies say. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and was given a $100,000 secured bond.

No other details were released.

