Portion of Rowan County road set to close due to storm drain replacement

A portion of a Rowan County road will be shut down for five days due to crews replacing a storm drain.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a portion of Sis Carter Road near Rockwell will close while crews replace a deteriorating storm drain culvert.

NCDOT crews said the road will close at 8 a.m. Monday. The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 if weather permits, NCDOT officials said.

Drivers traveling in the area can use Organ Church Road, Old Beatty Ford Road and Shuping Mill Road as a detour. Drivers can expect delays in the area, officials said.

