Body found under bridge in Gastonia, investigation underway

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A body was found in Gastonia Wednesday morning, according to the Gaston County Department of Public Safety.

The body was reportedly found around 10:30 a.m. under a bridge near the railroad tracks on E Long Ave at Dr. MLK Jr. Way, near the courthouse.

The Gastonia police are investigating. 

No names have been released. 

