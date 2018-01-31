Man injured in Hickory shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Hickory Tuesday night.

Hickory police say the shooting happened in the area of 5th Street SE near Kenworth. Officers were called to Frye Regional Medical Center in reference to a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Baptist Hospital for additional treatment. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.