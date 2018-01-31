Man to serve at least 10 years in prison for sex crimes with child

Mathue Richard Moro from Salisbury was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony attempted first degree statutory rape/sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Moro to a minimum of 125 months to a maximum of 210 months in prison. Moro was further ordered to register as a sex offender and submit to satellite based monitoring.

On January 21, 2016, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a sexual offense involving a child. The mother of the child victim reported that her daughter disclosed that a family friend, later identified as the defendant, had inappropriate sexual contact with her sometime between January 6, 2016 and January 13, 2016.

The mother informed detectives that she did not initially report the incident to law enforcement because she did not know what to do. The child victim was interviewed at the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center in Salisbury.

District Attorney Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Paxton Butler, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Terrie Hess House in holding Moro accountable for his criminal conduct.

