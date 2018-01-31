Sheriff: Reported 'nude' man turns out to be senior in saggy pants with fondness for cemetery flowers

A Rowan County Sheriff's deputy responded to an unusual call on Monday. According to the report, someone called to report that a nude man was walking along West Innes Street near Grove Street.

The caller said that the man was walking in and out of local businesses in that area.

When the deputy arrived, he found Harvey Lee Gillespie, 67, walking on Grove Street, wearing pants that were "sagging in the back but not in the front."

Gillespie was also carrying three flower arrangements.

When the deputy asked Gillespie where he got the flowers, Gillespie reportedly replied "from the cemetery."

The flowers had apparently been taken from grave sites at the Memorial Park on West Innes.

Gillespie was charged with misdemeanor larceny and jailed under $500 bond.

Gillespie has an extensive criminal record and was charged a little more than a week ago with assaulting a police officer on North Long Street in Salisbury.

