Woman displaced after fire destroys Mint Hill home

MINT HILL, NC (WBTV) -

Flames ripped through a house in Mint Hill Wednesday morning, gutting the home and creating a plume of smoke. 

It happened in the 7900 block of White Cliffs Drive in the Morgan Glenn neighborhood. 

Crews were battling the heavy flames and asked people to stay out of the area during the incident. 

A neighbor says the family was not inside when the fire started. 

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage of the home. The fire then spread to the rest of the house, the Mint Hill fire chief said. Crews said the home was completely destroyed. 

The Red Cross is helping a woman who was displaced. 

There's no word on injuries or what may have started the fire.

