Woman displaced after fire destroys Mint Hill home

Flames ripped through a house in Mint Hill Wednesday morning, gutting the home and creating a plume of smoke.

It happened in the 7900 block of White Cliffs Drive in the Morgan Glenn neighborhood.

Crews were battling the heavy flames and asked people to stay out of the area during the incident.

Idlewild on scene of a working fire with @MintHillFD. Stay out of the area of Brief Rd and Arlington Church Rd as Tanker operations are being conducted. pic.twitter.com/pC4mKIqt4X — Idlewild VFD (@IdlewildVFD) January 31, 2018

A neighbor says the family was not inside when the fire started.

Across the street neighbor says family was not inside when the fire started @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/bQJIHAhW5T — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) January 31, 2018

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage of the home. The fire then spread to the rest of the house, the Mint Hill fire chief said. Crews said the home was completely destroyed.

The Red Cross is helping a woman who was displaced.

There's no word on injuries or what may have started the fire.

