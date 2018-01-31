BLOG: Frigid Wednesday morning, First Alert Day issued for Sunday

Frigid Wednesday Morning

Pretty 2nd Half Of Week

Weekend Rain Again

We're starting off with another very cold morning, but bright sunshine will push afternoon temperatures back to near average for this time of year, around 50 degrees.

It will be mostly clear Wednesday night, it will be chilly, but not as cold as Tuesday night with lows falling back to around 30 degrees.

On Thursday, we will make it back to the mid to upper 50s before the next cold front moves through. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and we could see a shower during the evening. The better rain chance comes during the overnight hours before ending Friday morning. And while rain is forecast for Charlotte, there could be a bit more snow in the mountains again with light accumulations expected there.

The rest of Friday and Saturday will be fairly sunny, dry and chilly with highs in the 40s. The next rain chance will come on late Saturday night into Sunday, and it's looking like the rain could mix with sleet and freezing rain for a time. With all of the above in mind, we've declared Sunday a First Alert Day.

Happy hump day!



- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.