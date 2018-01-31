Chester County School District struck by ransomware attack, school officials say

A South Carolina school district was struck by a ransomware attack over the weekend.

According to the Chester County School District's website, a ransomware attack struck the district's servers. No data was taken or breached in the incident, school officials said.

School officials say it appears the ransomware gained entrance to the system through email. A message appeared that said the district's servers had been encrypted and that a demand for bitcoins would follow. The district said they have been communicating with the attackers via email.

Principals and the state department of education have been notified and are taking necessary precautions.

"The district is very fortunate that our IT department has been vigilant in backing up data and taking added measures to best prepare us for such an attack," the Chester County School District says. "We are operating as close to normal as possible and learning is still taking place, just with the minimal use of technology."

The network will remain shut down while the district works through the process, which officials say could take a few days.

Pencil and paper will replace laptops until the network is back online.

No other details were released.

