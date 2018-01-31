Downed power lines, fallen tree shuts down portion of east Charlotte road

A downed tree and fallen power lines have blocked a portion of a road in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The fallen tree has blocked the road at Kilborne Drive and Markham Court near Eastway Drive. According to Tim Porter, who is the city's arborist, heavy rain and wind caused the tree to fall in the Kilborne Acres neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Porter said that "tree crews will return to the site Wednesday morning to start clearing the roadway."

It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.