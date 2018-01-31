Man shot in leg, seriously injured in south Charlotte

A man was shot in the leg following an argument in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened inside an apartment at the Marvin Villas complex located in the 3600 block of Marvin Road just after 2 a.m. Police said the man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries.

The victim was shot after an argument between him and the suspected shooter reportedly escalated, police said. The victim was also pistol whipped during the incident, according to officers.

The alleged shooter fled the scene before police arrived, officers said. Police say the victim and the suspected shooter were acquaintances.

Officers said they initially received a 911 call that came in as a disturbance or noise complaint. The caller said there were four to five people outside "talking loud, blowing horn on a car and playing loud music," police said.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.