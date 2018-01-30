Person rushed to hospital after falling from climbing wall at Charlotte gym

One person was rushed to the hospital after falling at an indoor Charlotte rock climbing gym, according to officials.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at Inner Peaks Climbing on the 2200 block of S. Tryon Street. Medic said the victim suffered very serious injuries after falling from a climbing wall.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Their name and condition have not been released.

There is no word on how the person may have fallen.

