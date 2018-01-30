Two local crossing guards in the lead for national contest

America’s Favorite Crossing Guard is a national campaign to raise awareness about the contribution crossing guards make on a daily basis.

Safe Kids North Carolina nominated seven crossing guards from across the state. Two of them are currently in the top ten.

James Gaither is a 10-year-veteran of keeping kids safe in the streets surrounding the school. He’s also a veteran ‘smile-maker’.

“Nobody is more deserving of crossing guard of the year, he makes us want to be better people,” a parent at Eastover Elementary in Charlotte told us.

Gaither also works at Barringer Academy too.

The second nominee from our area is Jerome Sutton. He’s been working as a crossing guard for 22 years. Most currently, he’s making smiles at Sun Valley Middle School.

Voting continues through Jan. 31. If chosen as the winner, the school will receive a $500 grant and the crossing guard will win some cool prizes. You can vote online at www.safekids.org.

