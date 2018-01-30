Police searching for man accused of armed robbery in Rowan Co.

Salisbury police are asking for help locating a man accused of an armed robbery.

Police say the man robbed the Family Dollar at 410 East Innes St. with a knife and demanded money Tuesday afternoon.

The robber is described as a white man wearing a pullover sweater with facial hair and glasses.

The man may have left in a black vehicle.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

