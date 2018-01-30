Students being relocated due to possible mold contamination at Lincoln Charter School

About 150 Lincoln Charter School students at the Lincolnton campus are being relocated due to possible mold contamination in the building.

The school's chief administrator, Jonathan Bryant, said the possible contamination came from a leak from melted snow. The leak affected a portion of the building, primarily the janitor's closet. Students in a classroom that shares a wall with the affected bathroom were removed immediately.

Bryant says the school decided to close the entire building until further testing. A letter was sent to parents Sunday notifying them of the changes.

Bryant says the students, second and third-graders, are being moved into repurposed meeting spaces.

Students will not be moved back into the building until school officials get the all-clear from the testing, Bryant says.

A parent meeting will be held Wednesday night to discuss the issue.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.