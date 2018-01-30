Man charged in Lancaster shooting that left victim hospitalized

A man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting in Lancaster that left another man hospitalized.

Shibree Ikee Truesdale, 25, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 25 on Locustwood Avenue. The victim - a 26-year-old man whose name has not been released - was driven to Springs Memorial Hospital before authorities were called, according to the official release.

Deputies say the victim was shot in the lower back and abdomen. He was later transferred to another medical facility for additional treatment. His current condition has not been made public.

On Friday, investigators found out Truesdale was at the Carriage Inn on North Main Street. Investigators went to his room and arrested him without incident.

Officials say a woman and two young children were also in the room, along with 15.5 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and a plastic straw.

“It’s good we found Truesdale so quickly and put him into jail so we can focus our investigative efforts on determining the motive for this shooting and the circumstances under which it occurred,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

