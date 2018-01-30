Gastonia woman wins free Superbowl tickets for life thanks to Bud Light purchase

A very lucky Gastonia woman won the prize of a lifetime - four free Superbowl tickets for life.

Amy Stonger will be headed to Super Bowl LII for free because she purchased a specially marked case of Bud Light. Stonger says she’s still in disbelief because Bud Light will be sending her to Minnesota this weekend for one of the greatest football experiences.

Stonger confessed she originally picked up the winning case of Bud Light for her brother but entered the code on the packaging through Bud Light’s Super Bowl Tickets for Life campaign herself.

DILLY DILLY! A Gastonia woman has won #SuperBowl tickets for life! Amy Stonger entered a @budlight competition and is headed to SB LII this Friday. ???? pic.twitter.com/WhaAW6lx2Y — Bria Bell (@BriaBellTV) January 30, 2018

Stonger, who is from Gastonia, but cheers for the New Orleans Saints, says never in a million years did she believe she had a chance of winning this type of contest.

Stonger will get to keep a little extra cash in her pockets because her flights and hotel stay are all a part of her prize. Not to mention, she is also walking away with complimentary cases of Bud Light.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.