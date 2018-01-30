WBTV Speak Out Editorial: A Blessing in Disguise?

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

Many of Charlotte’s movers and shakers believed the city made a good pitch to land Amazon’s second headquarters.

As we now know, Amazon is not coming here and chief among the stumbling blocks was what the company said was a lack of internet tech workers.

It turns out, Charlotte has less than half the average number of workers – about 47,000 - with those skills compared to the cities still in the running.

Lessons will surely be learned from this process, and while the Queen City has many appealing qualities to those looking to relocate, this should serve as a wake-up call for diversification.

And while Amazon was clearly calling the shots here, Charlotte might have been biting off more than it could chew.

While 50,000 new job opportunities looked promising, was this city and region prepared for even more rapid growth – considering we are struggling with so many key issues?

Amazon’s promised $5 billion in investment would certainly have been welcomed. But at what cost?

Housing costs are skyrocketing, taxes are on the rise and our roads are jammed. On top of that, it’s debatable how Amazon’s jobs would have addressed the economic disparity we already face.

So, maybe it’s best that a big player bypassed Charlotte this time, giving us an opportunity to get our affairs in order.

