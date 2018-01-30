Police trying to ID man wanted in armed robbery

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a local store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Circle K on the 6200 block of W. Sugar Creek Road. Investigators say a man walked in, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The robber is described as a light-skinned black male in his mid-20s. He was about 6' tall, had an average build, and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

