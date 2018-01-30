TV pals Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen coming to Charlotte stage

Two guys you’re used to seeing on television are coming to the stage in uptown Charlotte this spring.

That’d be Anderson Cooper (CNN anchor and correspondent for CBS’s “60 Minutes”) and Andy Cohen (host and executive producer of “Watch What Happens: Live” on Bravo), in an interactive conversation titled “AC2: Deep Talk and Shallow Tales.” The touring show – which they’ve brought to a number of U.S. cities over the past three years – is making its first stop here on Friday, June 15, at Belk Theater.

Cooper and Cohen have known each other since being set up on a blind date several years ago (they apparently weren’t a romantic match), but became friends. They came up with the idea for the show after Cooper interviewed Cohen on CNN about his book, “The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year.”

And what’s the idea? Basically, they’ll give audiences a look behind the scenes of pop culture and world events via a freewheeling, unscripted conversation between the two, followed by a Q&A session.

Or, as Cohen told the Baltimore Sun in a 2017 interview: “Dennis Miller and Bill O’Reilly do a show together that they tour with, and we thought, you know what, we’ll kind of be the opposite of Dennis Miller and Bill O’Reilly.”

It’s not a political show, though. “We’re all, I think, inundated with politics and world events,” Cooper told The Tennessean. “People really want behind the scenes information, and they want to have fun with us, as well.”

Tickets to “AC2: Deep Talk and Shallow Tales” are available at the Belk Theater Box Office, www.CarolinaTix.org, or charge by phone at 704-372-1000.