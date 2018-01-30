65 pounds of marijuana, stolen handgun found at Hickory police dispatcher's home

Sixty-five pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun were found at a Hickory police dispatcher's home in Catawba County, officials said Tuesday.

The police dispatcher's husband, Blong Ly Vang, was arrested in the case.

Investigators say they went to a home in the 4600 block of Belvedere Drive in Claremont while investigating heavy drug traffic in the area. Investigators say they were initially given permission to search the home, but say the homeowners revoked their search consent after investigators found three pounds of marijuana.

After a search warrant was obtained, investigators say they found two large plastic storage containers in the bedroom that "held numerous bundles of high grade marijuana." Investigators also reported finding a handgun that was reported stolen from Georgia.

Deputies said the "knock and talk" lead to the "largest seizure of Marijuana this year by our Drug Task Force."

#breaking 65 pounds of pot found at a home in Catawba Co. At home of Hickory Poluce dispatcher. Her husband is charged. pic.twitter.com/0b7UkvNTV7 — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) January 30, 2018

Digital scales, a vacuum sealer, and another weapon were also found during the search, deputies say.

"The marijuana had a collective weight of approximately Sixty-Five pounds (65lbs), with a minimum street value of $130,000," deputies say.

Vang was charged with felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, felony possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Vang was placed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $250,000 bond.

According to Hickory police, the dispatcher is no longer employed with the department. Police say an internal investigation will be performed.

