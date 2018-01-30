Police: turning right on red at red arrow signal is not legal

Police in Concord are reminding drivers all across the area that making a right turn at an intersection with a red turn arrow signal is not legal.

"In North Carolina, it is against the law to turn right on a red arrow signal," a press release states. "We wanted to remind motorists of this restriction. An analysis of the accidents at some of our highest crash intersections revealed that vehicles turning right on a red arrow into traffic are contributing to accidents."

In Concord, one example of an intersection with red arrow signals is southbound I-85 and Concord Mills Boulevard. This intersection is a high crash intersection and was included in the department's “Holiday Presence” and DDACTS enforcement area.

"In 2017, we had 118 accidents at this location alone. Too many rear end collisions occur from vehicles slowing down to avoid vehicles turning into traffic on a 'no right turn' red arrow off I-85," according to police.

“No right turn” signs were added at this intersection in the fall of 2017. The signs serve to educate the public that right turns on red arrow signals are prohibited. In the absence of a sign, turning right on a red arrow is still prohibited.

Here's a link to the actual law: https://www.ncga.state.nc.us/enactedlegislation/statutes/html/bysection/chapter_20/gs_20-158.html

