Rock Hill restaurant employee robbed making bank deposit, pair arrested

A Rock Hill restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint while trying to make a bank deposit Monday morning.

Police arrested Ishmeal Rashaad Muhammed and Tearence Devonte McDougald in the case.

Police say the restaurant employee was depositing money from her business at the Wells Fargo on Celanese Road when the suspects pulled up in a pickup truck behind her.

The woman said one of the suspects pointed a handgun at her and said, "give it all to me." The suspects then took off with the deposit bag, police say.

Muhammad and McDougald were arrested a short time later. Muhammad was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, criminal conspiracy and fugitive from justice. He was wanted on other warrants from Mecklenburg County.

Muhammad's bond was set at 70,000 and McDougald's bond was set at $80,000.

McDougald was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

