Teens arrested in string of restaurant burglaries in Union County

Two Charlotte teens are accused of breaking into several restaurants in Union County between September and October 2017.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Zion Deandre Kirkpatrick and Nathaniel Desean Nicholes, both 17, reportedly broke into several businesses by using large rocks or bricks to break the glass.

Deputies believe the pair was responsible for burglaries that occurred at Brooklyn Pizza in Wesley Chapel, Hungry Howies in Indian Trial, New York Pizza and Pasta in Indian Trail, Firehouse Subs in Indian Trail, Pizza Palace in Indian Trail, Jack's Pizza in Indian Trail, China II in Indian Trail and Chokh Di Noodle in Indian Trail. Deputies say the teens stole money and fled from the restaurants in a dark colored SUV.

Restaurants in Stallings and Monroe were also targeted, deputies say.

Kirkpatrick was arrested earlier in January for reportedly breaking into multiple businesses in Monroe and stealing cash, deputies say. Nicholes was identified as one of his accomplices in several of the break-ins, according to deputies.

Deputies believe the pair is associated with the Milton Road Gang in Charlotte. Officials believe other gang members may be involved in other restaurant burglaries that occurred in Union County and surrounding areas.

Kirkpatrick and Nicholes both face several larceny and breaking and entering charges. Officers with the Monroe Police Department also filed charges against the pair for restaurants burglaries that occurred in their jurisdiction, deputies said.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

