Man charged, accused of sex crimes involving children

A man has been jailed in Rowan County, accused of sex crimes involving a young girl as the alleged victim.

Anthony Gary Doull, 27, was arrested on Sunday, charged with taking indecent liberties with children.

Investigators say that the incidents happened two years ago when the alleged victim was three years old. Doull inappropriately touched the young girl and threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to the report.

Doull, originally from California, was a family friend of the alleged victim.

The girl recently told a family member about what she says happened and that family member notified police.

Bond was set at $250,000.

Doull is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

No further information was released.

