City hopes to have Fulton Street repairs completed next week

During the very cold first few days of January, water pipes burst across the city, including a water main break on S. Fulton Street on January 6 that flooded the road.

"Fulton St looks like a earthquake hit it," resident Magen Stewart said. "The road was actually lifted from the pressure. We felt our entire house shake. I'm the house next door to Downtown Graphics. We no longer have a driveway."

Repairs have been ongoing since that time and the road has remained closed near the five points intersection.

Now a city spokesperson says that the repairs should be complete next week.

"We hope to have the road completed by next week," Linda McElroy told WBTV. "The main has been repaired, but rebuilding the roadway requires dry weather (we've had rain lately) and higher temperatures for asphalt construction. Also, we anticipate rain showers again later this week so that may affect the timeline as well."

Until then, detours remain in place.

