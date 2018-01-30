FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for mountain counties

Mountain Snow Ends

A Regional First Alert Day has been issued for the mountains. Avery, Ashe and Watauga Counties have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10 a.m., where snow showers will continue through the morning hours Tuesday. Strong winds will continue as well, perhaps gusting as high as 50 mph creating blowing snow and reduced visibility. The snow should taper off Tuesday morning and lead to a mostly sunny day thereafter.

Outside of the mountains, the next few days will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs bouncing between the mid 40s and mid 50s, all fairly close to the average high of 51 degrees this time of year. Lows Tuesday night will run in the teens and lower 20s.

Thursday evening and Friday morning bring the next rain chance. Lows will fall to the low 40s for most of us but the mountains may again be cold enough for more snow showers Thursday night. We'll keep an eye on it!

And a secondary frontal system may produce rain around here again for the second consecutive Sunday. We're monitoring that prospect as well.

Several schools have announced closings Tuesday morning amid winter weather in the mountain counties.

Avery County Schools, Watauga County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Mitchell County Schools and Ashe County Schools announced they will be closed for students Tuesday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

