Man taken to uptown Charlotte convenience store after being shot

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the man was shot near North Graham Street and Keswick Avenue. Police say the man was then taken to the Circle K in the 700 block of North Graham Street where MEDIC was called.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to be OK, police said. Officers initially said the man had life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on whether the victim and the suspected shooter knew each other. No one has been arrested.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

