Wreck shuts down southbound lanes on I-77 in southwest Charlotte

A wreck shut down multiple southbound lanes on Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte for some time Tuesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash closed two right lanes on I-77 southbound near Exit 9 at West Boulevard.

NCDOT officials said the wreck occurred around 4:38 a.m. The lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers were able to take Exit 9C on U.S. 74 west to the I-485 outer loop as a detour to get back onto I-77.

Ni other details were released.

