Schools announce closings due to snow, frigid temperatures

Several schools have announced closings Tuesday morning amid winter weather in the mountain counties.

Avery County Schools, Watauga County Schools, Alleghany County Schools and Ashe County Schools announced they will be closed for students Tuesday. Avery County Schools posted on Facebook saying it will be an optional teacher workday for staff members.

Staff members at Watauga County Schools can arrive two hours late "if needed for safety," school officials said. The snow day program for Watauga County Schools will begin at 7:30 a.m.

WCS will be closed for students, teachers, and 10 month employees on Tuesday, Jan 30. Other staff may report on a 2-hour delay if needed for safety. No plan for Saturday school this week. The Snow Day program at HP will open at 7:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/9B1FQizA7m — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) January 30, 2018

Mitchell County Schools will also be closed for students Tuesday. It will also be an optional teacher workday for staff.

PREVIOUS: BLOG: Regional First Alert Day for the mountains on Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties Monday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in a regional First Alert Day to be declared for the mountain counties. An upper level disturbance will push through Monday night, and with temperatures falling to the 20s, snow is likely for the High Country.

RELATED: BLOG: Regional First Alert Day for the mountains on Tuesday

Accumulations will range from 1-3 inches in the lower elevations to 3-6 inches in the highest elevations. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will accompany the snow, making for dangerous wind chills Tuesday morning.

Outside of the mountains, there could be a passing flurry or two, but otherwise, Monday night looks dry, breezy and colder with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

You can find the full list of closings here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.