Man killed in Huntersville shooting

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was fatally shot in Huntersville Monday night.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Landings Drive around 9:30 p.m.

The victim's name has not been released. 

There's no word on whether the victim and the suspected shooter knew each other. It is unclear whether anyone has been arrested. 

No other details were released. 

