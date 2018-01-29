Man runs 5k every day for 810 days

Jeff Thomas is hoping to break the three year streak of Forest Gump.

That’s a lofty goal, but Thomas is well on his way at 810 straight days of running more than 3.1 miles, without a single day missed.

“I’ve run when I’ve had the flu and strep throat,” Thomas said.

Thomas calls himself a “streaker,” which is the phrase runners use when they’ve made it more than a year without missing a single day of running.

Thomas is committed to continuing the streak as a way to honor the sport he says has changed his life.

“I was 286 pounds and a smoker, so I started running as a way to try and feel better about myself,” Thomas said.

That was more than eight years ago and it’s worked. Thomas has run marathons in 19 states. He’s run hundreds of 5k races. Although he rarely wins, he’s not in it for the glory. He’s in it for his health.

Thomas is so committed to running, he decided to open up a store and encourage others to join him.

“Streakers” is a running gear store with a bar in the back. Set up in Downtown Concord, Streakers encourages runners to join in a daily run with Thomas at 6 p.m. and enjoy a cold beverage afterwards.

“We’ve had as many as 30 people or sometimes one or two. I’ve ran in the rain a few times with a few dedicated runners,” Thomas said.

His wife encouraged him to give up his full-time job of 23 years to pursue the new business. It’s taken some time to catch on, but Thomas hopes Streakers will help other people change their lives to.

For more information check out the store’s Facebook page, here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.