Charlotte crossing guard is nominated for America's Favorite Crossing Guard

They do more than just keep the roads and kids safe, now here’s the chance to show them just how much you appreciate them.

Voting is now open for America’s Favorite Crossing Guard.

Charlotte resident James Gaither, 82, is in 10th place, a few spots away from the Union County cross guard Jerome Sutton in 4th place.

Gaither serves Barringer and Eastover Elementary School and hasn't missed a day during his 10 years working as a crossing guard, according to Safe Kids. He always has a smile for the kids, parents and staff while making sure they cross the road safely.

A panel of judges will look at the top five crossing guards and select a winner from the list.

The winning school will get a special visit from Safe Kids packed with a celebration and a $500 grant. The favorite crossing guard will also get some neat prizes.

Click here to vote for Gaither. Voting ends Jan. 31.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.