App State tennis player suspended following racist remark

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A white men's college tennis player has been suspended after a black opponent tweeted that his on-court rival told him "at least I know my dad" during their weekend match.

Appalachian State University in North Carolina issued a statement Monday saying Spencer Brown, who's white, was suspended indefinitely after Sunday's match with North Carolina A&T State University, a historically black college. Appalachian State apologized in its statement, calling the conduct "derogatory and offensive."

John Wilson, the black player who is also A&T's senior class president, said Brown made other offensive comments during Sunday's NCAA Division I match. The tweet included a photo of Brown.

Hey #NCAT this is Spencer brown, a tennis player at Appalachian state. During our match today, along with other racist comments, Spencer told me, “At least I know my dad.” Their coach responded by saying, “..we have a black guy on our team.”



Black twitter, do ya thing. pic.twitter.com/ZRN61zCU2n — John Wilson IV (@jpheze) January 29, 2018

A school spokeswoman says there'll be no additional comment. A recording heard on a call to Appalachian State's men's tennis coach said his number was disconnected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.