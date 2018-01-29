Quik Trip stores offering free drinks to drivers who show their keys

Five Quik Trip convenience stores will be giving away drink coupons for free drinks Tuesday in efforts to reduce auto thefts.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police will be at five Quik Trip locations to reward drivers who show officers their keys to educate the public about the increase in auto thefts. Officers will also be covering other crime prevention topics and handing out literature to drivers.

CMPD says they have seen a rise in auto thefts where keys have been left in the ignition of unattended cars throughout Charlotte. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28, there were 282 auto thefts, police say. More than 107 of those cars had keys left inside.

According to police, these crimes have been occurring in private driveways and public areas while people left their cars running to warm it up during the cold weather.

Listed below are the participating locations. Officers will be at these locations between 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

4937 Sunset Road, Charlotte NC

6721 Albermarle Road, Charlotte, NC

3025 Wilkinson Boulevard, Charlotte, NC

116 Clanton Road, Charlotte, NC

2326 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte, NC

