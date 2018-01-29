Data shows how polite all 50 U.S. states are. Here's how the Carolinas did

How polite are small business owners in the Carolinas compared to other states? New research from a company in Canada aimed to find out.

The research, conducted by accounting software company FreshBooks, analyzed customer data to see which small businesses were most likely to use "please" or "thank you" on their invoices.

North Carolina came in on the list at 7th, with a "polite percentage" of 15%. South Carolina business owners are a little less polite, according to the research, coming in at 21st with a 12% score.

Oklahoma overwhelmingly came in at number one with a 49% polite percentage, while Tennessee and Utah tied for last with a 6%.

To see where other states ranked, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.