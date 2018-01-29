There’s a new way to buy Wells Fargo Championship tickets this year

Roberto Castro, right, studies his line for a putt on the 18th green with his caddie, left, during the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, May 8, 2016, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)

For the first time in Charlotte, the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament is offering ticket sales through Dick’s Sporting Goods locations.

Buying tickets for the tournament through the stores will save patrons a $10 shipping and handling fee, the tournament said. Weekly and daily tickets are available through April 27 at the 11 Dick’s and two Golf Galaxy locations in the Charlotte area.

The Wells Fargo Championship is returning to Charlotte April 30-May 6 after a one-year move to Wilmington to make way for the PGA Championship, which was also held at Quail Hollow Club. Tickets were also sold at Dick’s locations for last year’s Wells Fargo Championship.

A portion of in-store ticket sales will be donated to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation to benefit the company’s “Sports Matter” initiative. Tickets can also be purchased at www.WellsFargoChampionship.com or by calling (704) 554-8101.