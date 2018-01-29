Silver Alert issued for man with autism who walked away from rest home in Lincolnton

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man with autism who officials say walked away from a rest home in Lincoln County.

Richard Keith Perdue, 53, was last seen leaving through a side door at the Boger City Rest Home - on Little Valley Trail in Lincolnton - around 8:30 p.m. on January 22. Deputies say he suffers from autism and other cognitive disorders.

He is described as a white male with black hair and blue eyes. He is 5’5” tall and weighs 135 lbs. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie and black sweat pants.

Anyone who sees Perdue or has information about his whereabouts is asked the call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

