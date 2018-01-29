Trailer with school band instruments stolen in Lincoln County

A trailer containing band instruments was stolen from a Lincoln County school last week.

Deputies say they were called to East Lincoln Middle School on NC 73 in reference to the theft of an enclosed trailer. The caller said inside the trailer was a drum, a vibraphone, and other instruments valued at $2,8900.

The trailer, valued at $5,500, belonged to Weddington High School and Marvin Ridge High School, deputies say. The trailer is described as a black 2015 Cynergy 24-foot double axle. It has SC registration plate UP34516.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

