Iredell County man facing multiple child sex assault charges

A 35-year-old Iredell County man is facing multiple child sex assault charges.

Daniel Jackie Greene, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at his home on Gypsy Drive in Statesville. Deputies say the abuse happened between July and December of last year.

Greene was arrested Friday following interviews and evidence gathered in the case. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, three counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense on a minor by an adult, three counts of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult, and felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Greene was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $20,000 secured bond. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

