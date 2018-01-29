Search continues for Burke County man believed to be kidnapped

Carlton Lamaar Edmonson is still missing after reportedly being kidnapped in Burke County, assaulted and left in a remote area of TN. (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators scoured property where one of the Burke County kidnapping suspects lived Monday as the search continues for 30-year-old Carlton Lamaar Edmondson.

#breaking Investigators on Watauga Co are searching the property where one of the Buke Kidnap suspects lived. pic.twitter.com/arozYa3pAg — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) January 29, 2018

The fourth person arrested in connection with Edmondson's kidnapping waived extradition to Tennessee Monday. James Combs, 30, faces charges including aggravated kidnapping, and extortion.

Combs was arrested Saturday in Watauga County on a fugitive warrant from Tennessee. He was charged with conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping and given a $250,000 bond.

Michael Stacey May, 39, waived extradition on Friday. May was taken to the Watauga County Jail and held on an extradition warrant out of Tennessee. He is charged with conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping.

Authorities say the "intense investigation" involves several counties in both Tennessee and North Carolina. They did not say what evidence led to May's arrest.

Searches have been conducted, but Edmondson has not been found. On Monday, investigators went to Michael May’s home to search. They left empty-handed.

The investigation began on Jan.19 when Edmondson's parents told police they got phone calls from an unknown person saying their son had been kidnapped.

The caller was reportedly demanding money in exchange for Edmondson's return. Family members believe drugs had something to do with it.

Detectives began following leads in the case that led to Boone and Johnson City, TN. They say 31-year-old Robert Leroy Littleton III was soon named as a suspect.

Littleton was arrested in Mountain City, TN, and charged with first-degree kidnapping and being a fugitive from justice out of North Carolina. Detectives also arrested Littleton's wife, Leigh Katherine Littleton, and charged her with first-degree kidnapping.

Investigators say they learned during the interview that Edmondson had been taken to a remote location in Tennessee assaulted, and left there. He is described as a black male around 5’9” and about 250 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Both Robert and Leigh Littleton are being held on $200,000 secured bonds.

Anyone with information on Edmondson's whereabouts should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333. You can also contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 432-727-7761.

