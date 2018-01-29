Charlotte sex assault suspect being investigated in similar cases, peeping tom report

A man accused of assaulting a 94-year-old woman and sexually assaulting her 72-year-old daughter in west Charlotte is now being investigated in other cases.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 23-year-old Tai'Quan Rodgers broke into an apartment on Farmer Street in Dec. 9. The victim said she was asleep when Rodgers busted in the back door and assaulted her daughter, who is mentally disabled, and then came at her.

Police say a series of cases are being investigated where the suspect description matches Rodgers'. The crimes, involving peeping and sexual assault, happened between June 2017 and December 2017.

On September 8, police were called to a home on Lothar Ridge Road where a victim said an unknown person had been looking into her windows.

"A fingerprint was obtained from a chair outside the window where it appeared the suspect stood to look into the window, and the fingerprint was identified as belonging to Tai'Quan Rodgers," a police warrant states.

On Nov. 16, a woman said someone broke into her home on Wynbrook Way, sexually assaulted her and took her phone.

Rodgers phone was collected in a separate case and police plan to search the phone's GPS data to determine whether the location matches up with other cases.

"We have about half dozen or incidents that involve a break-in or some sort of sexual assault or sexual assault attempt or peeping tom incident," Lt. Melanie Peacock said in December of a similar case.

A recently released warrant details the alleged Dec. 9 encounter, saying, the first victim "stated she was asleep when she heard a loud noise and observed a black male coming into her room." The woman said she told Rodgers not to hurt her and he unbuttoned her nightgown.

The second victim said she closed her door after hearing a loud noise. She Rodgers broke the door down, grabbed her and exposed himself.

DNA obtained from the scene matched Rodgers, police say. He was arrested Jan 22 on charges of sexual battery, first-degree burglary, and assault on a female.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

