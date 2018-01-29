Cabarrus County bridge to temporarily shut down due to demolition work

A bridge in Cabarrus County will shut down for some time Thursday due to demolition work. The bridge closure is in connection with the widening of Interstate 85 in Rowan County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the bridge taking Moose Road over I-85 will close on Thursday, weather permitting. NCDOT officials say the demolition work is expected to begin the week of Feb. 5.

One lane will be closed on I-85 southbound from Exit 68 to Exit 63 starting at 9 p.m. on Feb. 5. At midnight, crews are expected to close the northbound lanes at Exit 63, NCDOT officials said.

Drivers can take Lane Street to U.S. 29 north as a detour. NCDOT officials say U.S. 29 can then lead drivers back to I-85 north. The detours will be in place Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, NCDOT crews said.

All of the lanes are expected to reopen around 6 a.m. on Feb. 6, officials say.

Demolition work will begin in the opposite direction on I-85 on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9. crews say. One lane will be closed on I-85 north from Exit 63 to Exit 68 during the demolition work, NCDOT officials said.

Crews will close the southbound lanes at Exit 68 around midnight. During the closure, drivers can take U.S. 29 south to Lane Street back to I-85 south. All of the lanes will reopen daily by 6 a.m., officials said.

While Moose Road is closed, drivers can take Turkey Road, Lane Street and China Grove Road as a detour.

The project is expected to be complete in September.

Crews released this statement Monday:

"Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.