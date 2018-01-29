No injuries in west Charlotte building fire - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries in west Charlotte building fire

(Troy Bowlby | WBTV) (Troy Bowlby | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in a building fire in west Charlotte Monday morning. 

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire sparked in a commercial building in the 2800 block of Sparta Avenue. 

Firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the building when they arrived. 

Charlotte fire officials tweeted about the fire around 10:15 a.m. It took 23 firefighters around 12 minutes to control the fire. 

A cause has not been released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly